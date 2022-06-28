A woman was attacked and raped by four men as she walked through an alleyway in Reading.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park in the Tilehurst area at around 10pm on Monday evening (27 June) when she was assaulted.

She then walked to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment and reported the incident to police.

The first offender is described as a mixed race man aged in his twenties, just over 6ft tall, of skinny build, wearing a grey tracksuit. The second offender is described as a mixed race man, aged in his twenties, shorter than 6ft tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair in tight curls, and wearing jeans and a black t-shirt.

The third and fourth offenders are described as mixed race men in their twenties with short, dark, curly hair.

Detective Inspector Laura Corscadden, based at Reading police station, said: “This is a concerning incident but I would like to reassure the community that we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“Our specialist officers are working to support the victim in connection with this incident.

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and I would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers.

“Anyone with any information relating to this incident should come forward.

“Also I would ask anyone who has CCTV, a dash-cam or a video doorbell to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that could assist our enquiries.

“Those with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220240527.

“Alternatively, you can provide information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”