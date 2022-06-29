Busy Kent road closed after crash involving pedestrian and lorry

Police are at the scene of a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry on the A249 near Sittingbourne in Kent.

Officers were called to the junction with Key Street at around midnight on Tuesday.

Kent Fire and Rescue were also called, and a man received medical attention from South East Coast Ambulance crews.

Both carriageways of the A249 remain closed and drivers are being warned of delays in the area while investigations continue.

Drivers are being urged to consider alternative routes.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 28-1562.