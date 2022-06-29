Police investigating an attack on a teenager in Hastings have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

The 18 year old victim suffered serious injuries after being assaulted just before midnight on Sunday 26 June in Baldslow Road.

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Two men pictured on CCTV were seen interacting with the victim in Queens Road, Hastings, minutes before the assault took place.

They are both described as white men in their late teens or early 20s, both with short dark hair, 6’, and wearing white T-shirts.

One wore grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers and carried a small black bag. The other wore dark trousers and black and white trainers.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV in the area at the time is asked to report it to police.

Meanwhile anyone who recognises the men or has information about them is also asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1482 of 26/06.