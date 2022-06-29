A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in Wimborne in Dorset.

The victim had left the Cricketers Arms in Park Lane at around 11:30pm on Saturday night (25 June).

She was found injured near the Coach and Horses pub in Poole Road just 15 minutes later.

An investigation into the incident was launched by detectives, and a 32-year-old Poole man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on bail.

Police are still keen to speak to the driver of a flatbed lorry who stopped to talk to the victim on the night of the incident.

The woman was attacked after leaving the Cricketers Arms in Park Lane on Saturday 25 June.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of MCIT, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and I would like to again appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward.

"I particularly would like to hear from a man driving a flatbed lorry carrying vehicles who stopped to talk to the victim at around 11.15pm.

"Also, I am appealing for a group of six female pedestrians who were walking along Poole Road toward Merley at about 11.30pm to get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcam who were in the vicinity, as well as residents with home CCTV systems or doorbell cameras, to please check their footage from the night for anything that might assist our enquiries.

“There continues to be an increased police presence in the area and officers can be approached by anyone with information or concerns.”