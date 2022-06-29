Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and an emergency worker was assaulted in Southampton.

Police were called to Cranbury Terrace in Bevois Valley at 3.58am on Wednesday following a report of a disturbance outside a property.

A 30-year-old man was found on the floor with serious injuries. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital, but died shortly after arriving.

A 38-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assault by beating of an emergency worker and he remains in police custody at this time.

Police say a crime scene is in place in Cranbury Terrace and is expected to remain there for some time. Officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area, so people living nearby are being urged to speak to them if they have concerns.

Detective Chief Inspector Danielle Daltrey said: “Firstly, I would like to say my thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.

“I understand this incident will be of concern to the local community, but I would like to reassure them that we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public at this time.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened.

“If you were in the vicinity of Cranbury Terrace at the time, did you hear or see anything out of the ordinary or of concern?

“Do you have any dash cam, ring doorbell or CCTV footage that could aid our investigation?

“If so, please contact us as soon as you can – you could make a real difference.

”Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote Operation Macro or the crime reference number 44220258475."