Rape investigation dropped after police say it 'did not occur as reported'

A rape investigation has been dropped after police say it 'did not occur as reported'.

A woman in her twenties reported that she had been raped four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, at around 10pm on Monday.

Extensive enquiries were undertaken following the report, but Thames Valley Police says it is no longer investigating an incident of rape, and no other investigations in relation to this incident are taking place.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Turton, based at Reading police station, said: “We received a report of a rape by four men, and commenced an immediate, urgent investigation.

“However, following a thorough examination of CCTV footage in the local area, as well as speaking to potential witnesses and investigating the scene, we are now satisfied that the incident has not occurred as reported.

“We would like to reassure the people of Reading that we took the initial report very seriously and deployed a number of resources into investigating the report as a priority, including placing a scene-watch in the area of McIlroy Park.

“It would not be helpful to speculate as to the reasons of the initial report, but I would like to thank the public and local community for coming forward to support information which assisted in this investigation.

“As a result of our investigation, at this stage, we are no longer appealing for further information.

“The reported incident understandably caused a great deal of community concern.

“Attacks such as initially reported are mercifully rare and will always be treated extremely seriously and thoroughly investigated, and I re-iterate my thanks to the local community for coming forward with information.

“We take all reports of rape and violence against women extremely serious and would encourage any victims to report it to police.”