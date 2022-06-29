A woman from Kent who pretended she had cancer to defraud people out of more than £45,000 in online donations has been ordered to pay back £5.

Nicole Elkabbas from Broadstairs was jailed in February last year for two years and nine months after being convicted of fraud and possession of criminal property.Elkabass claimed on her GoFundMe page, which raised £45,350, that she needed to pay for private ovarian cancer treatment in Spain.

But this month, a confiscation hearing at Canterbury Crown Court heard she had no realistic prospect of compensating her nearly 700 victims, and she was ordered to repay £5.

Nicole Elkabass faked ovarian cancer to swindle people out of tens of thousands of pounds Credit: ITV News Meridian

The court also said Elkabass was in fact found to have benefited to the sum of £360,377.45, which was the figure certified by the judge dealing with the matter.

Elkabass was ordered to pay a nominal sum of £5, and in default of payment, she was ordered to serve an additional day in custody.

In a statement the court added: "The Crown, if able to demonstrate that there are further assets in the future, then the matter can be recalled to court for further consideration of any additional sums that might be realised under the confiscation order."

Elkabbas set up a Go Fund Me campaign in 2018 just days after being given the all clear from cancer by doctors.

Entitled 'Nicole needs our help' - she described recently being diagnosed with ovarian cancer and needing funds in order to help finance specialist treatment in Spain. She also uploaded a photo of herself posing as if she were in a hospital bed, having recently undergone treatment.

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders report from last year

Play Brightcove video

More than 600 people were conned into donating via the GoFundMe platform - and many others in other ways.

All those who donated funds via GoFundMe did get full refunds from the company but many more who gave in other ways are still out of pocket.

Elkabbas spent the money on lavish holidays to Alicante, Rome and Barcelona and more than £3,000 on one box at a Premier League football match.

She also spent heavily on online gambling. She was caught after the NHS's counter-fraud team got suspicious and passed their concerns to the police.