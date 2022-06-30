A coroner will now be tasked with finding out how a man died in Southampton on Wednesday morning (29 June).

Police were called to Cranbury Terrace at 3.58am following a report of a disturbance outside a house there.

A 30-year-old man was found nearby with serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 38-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was also later arrested for assault by beating of an emergency worker in relation to an incident with a detention officer while in custody.

After questioning the man, police now think the 30-year old man died due to an injury sustained at the scene which did not involve any third party.

The 38-year-old has been released from custody and no further action will be taken against him.

He has received a conditional caution for the assault on an emergency worker.