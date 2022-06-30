A 'dangerous' arsonist who poured petrol through the letterbox of a young family's home, before setting the house on fire, leaving them trapped upstairs, has been jailed.

Brandon Jones visited the home of a woman he knew in Gravesend on 31 March last year - when she refused to let him in, he sent her threatening texts.

Jones then left in a taxi, travelling to another address to collect his electric scooter which he rode to a petrol station in Perry Street.

He filled a can with petrol and returned to the woman's house, and poured the fuel through her letter box. Jones ignited the petrol and the fire spread from the door into the hallway of the premises.

He fled on his e-scooter while neighbours alerted the victim. Unable to get out of her property, the woman and her child had to be rescued from a first floor window by Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

The court heard that Jones had indicated his intention to harm the victim in texts to one of her friends. He also admitted causing the blaze when he phoned the victim’s phone and it was answered by another of her associates.

Jones, of Thistledown, Gravesend was arrested the same day, and charged with arson intending to endanger the life of another person.

He pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court.

On Thursday 23 June 2022, the 24-year-old was sentenced to eight years in prison with a further four years to be served on licence.

Police Sergeant John-Paul Foley, of the North Division Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: "This criminal has shown a callous disregard for the life of others by setting fire to the main exit from the victim’s property.

"His cowardly actions could have had a fatal outcome, if not for the prompt actions of the attending fire crews.

"Jones is undoubtedly a dangerous individual who is now, quite rightly, starting a lengthy prison sentence."