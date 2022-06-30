Defibrillators have been installed in areas across the south and south east of England to offer extra support in emergencies.

Nearly 500 Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) have been put in HM Coastguard's emergency vehicles and stations in some of the most remote communities.

HM Coastguard's Medical Director, Dr Paddy Morgan, said it will help local communities and during coastal incidents.

He added: "Minutes really do matter in the event of a cardiac arrest and having rapid access to an AED can make a significant difference to the chances of someone going home to their loved one or not."

Chief Coastguard of Her Majesty's Coastguard, Peter Mizen said: "For over 200 years, our aim has been to keep people safe at the coast and out at sea and looking after those around us as well as our own people is intrinsic to that.

"As the national maritime emergency service, we have a wider role to play as part of local communities, often in remote and rural locations where we provide essential support for our emergency services partners.

"By carrying them in our vehicles, it also means they are immediately on hand for our teams who may come across emergencies on their regular safety patrols and when we attend public events."

