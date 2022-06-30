A man has been fined more than £1,000 for using foul or abusive language in front of families with young children in public.

The 49-year-old man who lives in the Ashford area of Kent used the language during an incident with police at midday on Sunday 24 October 2021 in the centre of Ashford.

He then failed to appear at Folkestone Magistrates Court on Monday 20 June and was tried in his absence.

He was given 28 days to pay a £1,135 fine following prosecution by Ashford Borough Council for breaching the Ashford Urban Public Spaces Protection Order covering the town centre.

The fine was £440, while he was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £44 and £651 towards legal costs.

A Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is intended to deal with a particular nuisance or problem identified in a specific area that is detrimental to the local community’s quality of life by imposing conditions on anyone using the area.

A spokesman for Ashford Borough Council said: “The Council and partners, including Kent Police under the Community Safety Partnership, continue to work together to ensure Ashford is a safe and enjoyable place to live and work.

“We will continue to robustly enforce these Orders to prevent such behaviours from having a negative impact for others.”