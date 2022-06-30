A Kent Police dog has helped officers catch two suspected catalytic converter thieves.

The force says a group were seen climbing under a car in Truro Road, Ramsgate, at about 12.15am on Tuesday 28 June.

When officers arrived, the group had left but a vehicle linked to the theft was tracked to the A299 Thanet Way.

The drivers failed to stop when asked by police and the people inside got out and left the area.

A police helicopter and dog called Cody helped the force arrest an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of theft.

They have since been bailed.

