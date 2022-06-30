Two teenagers cautioned over Portsmouth FC Academy Whatsapp 'hate' messages

Two teenagers have been given a police caution following an investigation into allegations that racist messages about England players were posted in an online group chat linked to Portsmouth Football Club's under-18s academy.

Screenshots purporting to be from the chat were widely circulated on social media following England's defeat against Italy in the Euros final in July last year, prompting inquiries by the club and by police.

The teenagers, aged 17 and 18, had been set to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court but, following a review with the Crown Prosecution Service, Hampshire Police took the decision to give the pair conditional cautions.

A force spokesman said: "We can confirm that two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, who were due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Monday 8 August following postal requisitions relating to offences contrary to Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, have received conditional cautions.

"This follows a report that we received shortly after 3am on Wednesday 14 July 2021 of a screenshot circulating on social media depicting discriminatory language.

"The comments were alleged to originate from a group chat relating to Portsmouth Football Club's under-18 academy.

"The report was investigated as a hate-related incident.

"The conditional cautions have been issued following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service and other parties involved. The planned court hearing will no longer take place."

Portsmouth FC issued a statement at the time of the allegations saying: "Portsmouth Football Club are aware of images circulating on social media that allegedly originate from an academy U18 group chat and which are discriminatory in nature.

"The club have launched an immediate investigation and will provide an update once this has been completed.

"Portsmouth Football Club strongly condemn racism and are totally committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination. There is no place for it in our game or society as a whole."