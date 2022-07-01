Two men have been arrested after police discovered a large cannabis factory on the Isle of Wight.

Approximately 100 plants were discovered at a property off Little London in Newport.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife, and being concerned in the production of Class B drugs, and a 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of Class B drugs.

Both men remain in custody.

Inspector Alison Attwood, from the High Harm Team, said: “This is another great piece of work by high harm officers who are developing intelligence daily, and taking action to target drug suppliers.

“Their efforts behind the scenes also led to the arrests of two men in Portsmouth this week, who have since been charged with drugs supply offences and were due to appear in court today.

“We often see comments from people criticising police seizure of cannabis. We can tell you - it is not ‘just a plant’. The drugs trade causes immeasurable harm to communities. Children are exploited and drawn into this dirty business, which is often linked to serious crime including offences involving knives and weapons.

“Our job as a High Harm Team is to put a stop to that. We will disrupt supply lines, seize drugs and weapons, bring offenders to justice and ultimately keep the public safer from the knock-on effects of drug dealing in our community.

”We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviours and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to police, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture which leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets."