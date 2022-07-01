Animals at Sussex zoo enjoy Wimbledon-themed ball games

Play Brightcove video

The keepers at Drusillas Zoo make sure the animals are entertained

Animals at a zoo in Sussex have been enjoying some tennis-themed fun in celebration of Wimbledon.

The colobus monkeys at Drusillas Zoo were treated to a new swing in the shape of a giant tennis ball, while the meerkats dove into a tennis-themed ball pit.

Arlo, who is a seven-month-old colobus monkey had a great time with her siblings swinging from the ball.

Keepers said it was also "brilliant to watch" the camels investigating the new toys and the the armadillos snuffling and rolling the ball around.

Zoo Section Leader, Claudia Farley said: "We’re big tennis fans here at the Park, and so thought it was a great excuse to introduce some new activities to our animals.

"We offer them enrichment activities every day, often different puzzles and challenges to find their food, and it helps keep their little minds active and stimulated, and helps encourage them to use natural and instinctive behaviours such as recognising scents, foraging, and solving problems."