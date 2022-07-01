Play Brightcove video

Watch the report from ITV Meridian's Richard Slee

A campaign called Plastic Free July has begun and one resort in the south is using it to reduce the amount of single-use plastic bottles on it's beaches.

Visitors to Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch will now be able to demand free drinking water from seafront kiosks and new 'hydration' stations that have been installed.

Last year, BCP Council collected two thousand tonnes of rubbish from its beaches, a lot of which was plastic bottles.

New drinking fountains in Bournemouth

The council is hoping to remove up to 300,000 water bottles by reducing what it sells from its own catering kiosks and encouraging more people to bring their own water bottles to the seafront.

The City to Sea environmental campaign group claims two thirds of people say they buy more bottled water when they are at the beach, with the main reasons because they don't know there are taps and they don't know where to find them.

There are already 130 existing water taps along the waterfront in Bournemouth and Poole.