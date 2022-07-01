A hammer-wielding man who threatened to kill a family and burn their house down has been jailed for 32 months.

Marcus Fraser - who is 28 and from Grand Parade in Brighton - was arrested by police having been found carrying a claw hammer on a bus on June 22, 2021.

Sussex Police say he had threatened the family at an address minutes before.

Fraser became aggressive and hurled homophobic abuse towards them when he was asked to leave.

After he left, he got onto a bus which was stopped by police in central Brighton later on.

Detective Josh Bellamy said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for Fraser’s victims, who had arrived unannounced at their home carrying an offensive weapon and left them in no doubt that he was willing to follow through on his threats.

“Thankfully, officers were able to swiftly locate and stop the bus he was travelling on, take him into custody and safeguard the family.

“We are pleased that this sentence has now taken a dangerous individual off the streets.”

Fraser was charged with making threats to kill and threats to damage property. He was found guilty at Lewes Crown Court on June 9 and sentenced to 32 months in prison.

He has also been given a restraining order stopping him from contacting his victims or entering Rushlake Road or Park Road.