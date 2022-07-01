Play Brightcove video

A large fire has caused the roof of a house in Caterton in Oxfordshire to partially collapse.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue have spent the afternoon tackling the blaze, which broke out at midday in the Elm Close area of the town.

Twenty firefighters were tackling the fire at its height with crews from Carterton, Burford, Witney and Abingdon fire stations.

A high reach vehicle and command unit also attended from Oxford fire station.

Fire crews made sure that everyone was safe and out of the house, and have been tackling the fire using hose lines.

Firefighters are currently still on the scene and likely to be there for some time due to the severity of the incident and to conduct an investigation.

Richard Woodward, station manager, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue

Richard Woodward, station manager said, "Swift action from the residents who dialled 999 to get crews here quickly heard smoke alarms.

"When they heard the alarms they got us here quickly. On arrival crews were faced with a significant fire which was developing quickly on the first floor and into the roof.

"We will be trying to determine the location and cause of the fire over a number of days.

"At the moment the property is structurally unsafe to be able to get into.

"Most importantly the residents are out and safe."