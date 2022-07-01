A suspected fuel thief has been arrested near Canterbury.

Police were on patrol in the Barham area in the early hours of Friday (1 July) when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

They followed the car, before it was stopped in Bridge. A number of plastic containers were seized.

A 30-year-old man from the Canterbury area was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

Officers are investigating whether the incident is linked to a report that fuel had been stolen from a lorry near Harbledown on the evening of Thursday 30 June.