Parents of a young child have been sentenced for child cruelty offences in Abingdon by a judge at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (July 1).

Between June 2018 and January 2019 the toddler's father Dwayne Gordon inflicted a catalogue of non-accidental injuries including bruising and fractures to his son’s arms.

34-year-old Gordon, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to a person under 16 years, one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on May 30 this year.

The court accepted Gordon’s not guilty plea to grievous bodily harm with intent.

Gordon was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment.

The court heard that the boy’s mother, 30-year-old Katie Lake, had raised concerns about his injuries in messages with his father. But her concerns were said to have been brushed aside by Gordon.

Katie Lake of Thames View, Abingdon, pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to a person under 16 years on 26 May last year.

She was sentenced to a nine month suspended sentence with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Detective Constable Emma Fitzsimmonds, previously of Thames Valley Police, said: “I am pleased that Dwayne Gordon has taken responsibility for the serious harm he caused to his tiny, defenceless child resulting in multiple injuries. As well as Katie Lake, who knowingly continued to put her child in harm’s way, and pleaded guilty to child cruelty back in 2021.

“I would like to thank all the witnesses, officers and partner agencies that assisted in bringing justice in this case.

"Sadly we have seen all too many instances in recent times of children being harmed by the very people who should be keeping them safe.

“I hope with this sentence sends a strong message to the public that Thames Valley Police will continue to investigate crimes of this nature robustly.