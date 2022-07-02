Portsmouth firefighters have tackled a large fire which spread across three gardens and destroyed a wooden workshop.

The blaze started on the junction of Albert Road and Francis Avenue, with firefighters called just after 4:30pm on Friday afternoon.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester attended, using the aerial ladder to quell the flames.

It took several hours to put out the blaze, which necessitated firefighters to use breathing apparatus and use hose reel jets.

Southsea Fire Station tweeted to say: "Hard work by all crews prevented the incident from escalating any further."

Community safety work was carried out at neighbouring properties, though fortunately nobody was injured in the incident.

Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service began to return to station, having dampened down the scene, at 6:30pm.