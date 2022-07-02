Major route through New Forest to open in time for summer

A major route through the New Forest is expected to be open in time for the summer season.

The rail bridge replacement works on the A35 at Holmsley in the New Forest - which cost Hampshire County Council £5.5 million - is due to be finished by Friday 8 July.

From then, the C10 Station Road under the bridge will also reopen.

Councillor Edward Heron, Hampshire County Council’s Executive Lead Member for Transport and Environment Strategy, said: “It has been a highly complex project to replace this 114 year old rail bridge, situated in the heart of the New Forest National Park, and I extend my thanks to our engineering team and our contractors Knights Brown for completing this scheme before the start of the busy tourist season.

"I must also extend my thanks for the patience of our partners, the local residents, businesses and the travelling public who have navigated the necessary traffic management and road closures."

There is now a new single span concrete bridge which the council hopes will reduce future maintenance costs.

In addition, a 380 metre section of the A35 has been resurfaced with improved water drainage.

There will be lane closures on the A35 during off peak times so that "weak bridge" signs can be taken down. This will take one day but that date will be confirmed.