Detectives investigating an alleged serious assault in Bournemouth are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.At 9.52pm on Thursday 30 June 2022, Dorset Police received a report that a 67-year-old local man had been seriously assaulted by another man in Christchurch Road, Bournemouth. The victim fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious.Officers and the ambulance service attended and the victim was taken to hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.It was reported that the alleged offender also assaulted another man, who sustained cuts and bruising.

A woman, who tried to intervene was also pushed to the ground by the suspect, then left the scene on an electric scooter.Following enquiries, a 31-year-old man from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of Dorset Police, said: “Our investigation has very much progressed and is now being conducted by the Major Crime Investigation Team.“Even though an arrest has been made, I would like to renew our appeal for any witnesses to the incident who have not yet spoken with police to come forward.“We are now aware that a man and a woman with a small child were in the area at the time and I would very much like to speak to them as they may have important information that could assist us.”There continues to be an increased police presence in the area and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team.