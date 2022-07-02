Thousands attend HMS Collingwood open day celebrating Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Play Brightcove video

Watch Richard Slee's report from HMS Collingwood

Having been cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic, this year the open day at HMS Collingwood celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

Commanding Officer Captain Catherine Jordan told ITV Meridian: "Today it's great to get so many more people into Collingwood to see what we can do, and hopefully this will become the annual event that it always has been"

Thousands attended the event at the naval training base in Fareham.

The event, featured the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) Field Gun Competition, with crews competing from all of the Armed Services across the UK, and as far afield as Gibraltar and Cyprus.

The competition, which dates back to 1907, is fast and furious and requires teams of 18 to run, dismantle, reassemble and fire the gun in the shortest possible time. Strength, stamina, and team work are essential in the challenge.

Lieutenant Gary Nicholson from the Royal Navy said: "There is a lot of preparation. Six weeks PT to get fit."

"This drill instills everything important in the military."

But Lt Nicholson warned: "Obviously it can be dangerous and people do get hurt."