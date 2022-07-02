Two puppies rescued from abandoned car in Surrey supermarket car park

Two puppies have been rescued from a car that had been abandoned in a supermarket car park in Surrey.

Concerns were raised about the puppies who were shut inside a crate in the back of a car parked in the car park at Tesco in Caterham on Sunday 19 June.

RSPCA animal rescue officer, Chloe Wilson, who is now looking into the incident, said: “People were concerned about the puppies who’d been shut inside the car which had been left unattended for some time.

“Witnesses say the car had been there since the previous day so we believe they may have been inside for at least 24 hours.

One of the rescued puppies with RSPCA officer Chloe Wilson Credit: RSPCA

“Local vets were able to attend and get the puppies out via a partially open window and took them to their clinic to check them over.

“An owner made contact with the vets and claimed they were their dogs but never attended to collect them. We’ve been trying to make contact ever since and have had no luck; the car is still in the car park.

“It’s a very bizarre situation and we’ve now taken the puppies - two 10-week-old Labrador crosses who we’ve named Bow and Bandit - into our care.”

The dogs are being cared for by staff at Millbrook Animal Centre, in Chobham, where they’re doing well.

The rescued puppies are now being looked after by an animal centre in Chobham Credit: RSPCA

The incident highlights the risks of leaving animals in cars unattended during the warm weather.

Chloe added: “Thankfully these puppies were okay but it could have been a much more tragic ending for these innocent pups. It’s been really hot recently and when it’s 22C outside it can quickly reach over 40C inside a parked car.

“That’s why we run our Dogs Die in Hot Cars campaign with a coalition of other groups every year - to raise awareness of the dangers of leaving animals in cars, caravans, conservatories and other hot environments.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who helped these little ones and I’m pleased that they’re now safe in our care and will eventually be looking for new homes.”

The RSPCA fears more animals, like Bow and Bandit, will be abandoned over the coming months as the impact of the surge of pet ownership during lockdown and the cost of living crisis bites.

Anyone who is struggling to take care of their pets should speak to friends, family, vets and local charities for help.