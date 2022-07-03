A Walk for Peace bringing together people of different cultures and backgrounds has been held in Kent.

Organised by the Medway Inter-Faith Action group the walk aims to promote friendship and embrace positive, interfaith and secular relations through a common cause – peace.

The Walk for Peace began with prayers at Chatham Naval Memorial

Visitors were welcomed at the Chatham Naval Memorial with a Muslim prayer from Imam Didar Hasan, from Chatham Hill Mosque. A number of individual prayers followed from representatives of different faiths.

Byron Road Gurdwara in Gillingham was one of a number of places of worship visited on the walk.

People then walked along to Byron Road Gurdwara, KMWA Mosque, and on to St Mark’s Church where a number of speeches and performances were held.

Play Brightcove video

Among the performers were: The Music Man Project Kent, the UK's first full-time music education service for people with learning disabilities. Yin Tao Chinese Association, Gospel Singers – M J Praise and Kitka Bulgarian Folk Dance.