Couple cycle from Land's End to John O'Groats to raise money for Poole Hospital

A couple from Wareham have raised thousands of pounds for Poole Hospital after they cycled on a tandem bike from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Bob and Sue Richardson, both in their seventies, took on the challenge to raise money for the dermatology team at the hospital who cared for Bob when he developed Bullous Pemphigoid, a rare autoimmune disease which causes large, painful fluid filled blisters to form on the skin.

They set off on their bike 'Daisy' on 6 May and completed the 2,000km journey on 8 June meeting new friends along the way.

So far, they have raised £2,221.50.

Credit: University Hospitals Dorset NHS Charity

Bob and Sue said: “We have achieved more than we ever believed we could.

"Thank you to everyone who contributed, it is humbling in these hard times and means so much to us.

"This department really have no idea how much they helped Bob to be positive when his diagnosis was made.

"He was at an extremely low ebb and feared the worst, but their care and compassion were exemplary.

"We have so much to think about and process.

"We faced our demons and survived.

"The most precious memories will be of the people we met, so kind and positive and so humbling.

"There we were, two naive pensioners on a quest to prove that age is just a number. We achieved that, and we are proud. If we have inspired others, then that makes everything worthwhile.”

Justine Ray, lead nurse, dermatology, added: “The dermatology department would like to thank Bob and Sue for this amazing achievement and let them know how much we appreciate their donation.

"We would also like to thank all those who sponsored and donated to the challenge. Bob and Sue have been an inspiration and their determination and drive to complete their challenge has really helped to boost morale within the team.

"All the staff work hard to ensure patients receive the highest quality of care and the best reward for us is to see them living a full life and enjoying time with their family and friends."