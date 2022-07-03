Play Brightcove video

Video report by Richard Slee

Firefighters in the New Forest have rescued and resuscitated kittens after a fire broke out at a home in Bransgore yesterday (Saturday 2 July).

Burley firefighters were called to the fire shortly after 2pm with crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The house, on Stibbs Way, was on fire which caused about 90% of the detached property to be damaged.

Nine kittens and a Guinea pig were rescued and resuscitated by crews. Sadly, one cat died.