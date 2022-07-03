Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

Rehearsals have been taking place in Hove ahead of a performance by the Sussex Symphony Orchestra.

A celebration of the Russian composer, Tchaikovsky, will not only include 23 excerpts of his music but will reveal more about his life, and his connection to Ukraine.

The Sussex Symphony Orchestra is made up of professional and amateur musicians

The concert was originally planned two years ago, but then the pandemic hit and later, the invasion of Ukraine.

As part of the show, actor Jamie Martin will play Tchaikovsky, in full costume. He will be interviewed throughout the performance about his life and career whilst the orchestra plays 23 excerpts from his music.

All the musicians will be performing at the charity concert for free.

Conductor Mark Andrew James said: "An audience comes in, they don't get a whole symphony or a whole concerto, they get snippets and they'll go back and think: I want to listen to more."

Hundreds of tickets for the concert, being held at the Brighton Dome on Sunday 10 July at 3pm, have been given away free to NHS staff.

The show will also help to raise thousands of pounds for Macmillian Cancer Support.