Chief Scout Bear Grylls made a surprise visit to a school in Berkshire for a special ceremony.

Bear, who 11 years ago became the youngest Chief Scout ever and is now the Chief Ambassador of World Scouting, led an investiture of new scouts at a school for severely autistic children near Newbury.

And he told them: "Scouting's for everyone, fulfil your dreams, and as always, be prepared."

The adventurer and tv presenter, who grew up on the Isle of Wight, visited Prior's Court School in Hermitage, which recently set up its first scout group.

For students at Prior's Court, many of whom have profound autism, regular cub and scout groups just wouldn't be possible.

Parent Jon Curtis said: "It's incredible that Dexter gets to do this sort of thing. He gets so much out of this kind of activity.

"For Bear Grylls to come and invest him today has been absolutely magical."

Bear Grylls puts a scarf over a student's neck

Bear told the group: "The beating heart of scouting happens right here in little tents with brilliant leaders, many amazing volunteers and above all, hero young people like yourselves."

He added: "If I've learnt anything in my years as chief scout it's that nothing is impossible for young scouts.

"I see them tackling so many metaphorical mountains in their life, as well as real mountains, always overcoming obstacles and taking that promise to be kind and helpful."