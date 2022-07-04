A man who died in a hit-and-run collision in Sussex was due to be a father this October.

Jack Brandon was struck by a vehicle on the B2112 New Road, between Ditchling and Clayton at around 6am on Sunday morning. (3 July)

The 22-year old been described as an 'amazing hard working young man' by the plastering company which he worked for.

Sussex Police say the vehicle did not stop and are now asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police are looking for:

White van

Possible 2015 registration

Damaged headlight

Missing its nearside wing mirror

Posting a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, Ollie Dommett, owner of Pro-Finish Plastering Services said: "Absolutely heartbroken writing this post,

"Unfortunately Jack was tragically taken from us in a hit and run incident this morning.

"Anyone who knows Jack knows what an amazing hard working young man he was, Jack wasn’t just my apprentice he was like a son to me.

"Without Jack, there would of never of been a pro finish. Jack was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

"I love you son.

"Ollie x"

A Go-Fund me page setup to support Jack's partner and their child has already raised over £3,000.

Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Kempston.