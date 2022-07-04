Motorists are being warned of delays and disruption to journeys this morning along the M4 in Berkshire.

A protest, which is due to start at Reading Gate Retail Park at 6am, will see motorists block all lanes of the motorway and travel at 30 miles per hour.

Organisers say they will join the M4 at Junction 11 at around 7am, before travelling 27 miles to Junction 4.

They have stressed, however, that they will give way to emergency vehicles.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he will carefully consider calls for a “more substantial” fuel duty cut after the 5p per litre reduction implemented in March failed to halt price rises.

The Government said while it understands people are struggling with rising prices and have a right to protest, “people’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted” and warned that traffic delays “will only add to fuel use”.

A Government spokesperson said: “While we respect the right to protest, people’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted, especially on busy motorways where lives are put at risk and resulting traffic delays will only add to fuel use.

“The new Public Order Bill will make it a criminal offence to glue yourself to a dangerous motorway, which sees police spending hours trying to safely remove people.”