Detectives investigating a stabbing in Bournemouth had made two further arrests in connection with their investigation.

Police were called to St Peter's Road at 10:26pm on Wednesday 22 June to reports a man had sustained a stab wound following an altercation.

The injured man was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries which were not believed to be not life-threatening.

A 25-year-old man from Bournemouth was arrested and charged with wounding with intent. He's due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday 25 July 2022. A 21-year-old man from London who was arrested on suspicion of affray has been released from the investigation and will face no further police action.

A 19-year-old local man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released under investigation.

A 27-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and he has been released on police bail.

A 23-year-old Bournemouth man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He's been released under investigation.