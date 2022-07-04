An albino badger named Elsa has been nursed back to health at a wildlife rescue centre in Oxfordshire.

The rare white badger cub was found in a sorry state and taken to Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue in Didcot.

But in just three days she went from being at death's door to fighting fit.

Luke Waclawek, founder of Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue, said: "When she came into us she was very dehydrated and what we call down and out, it's when they've kind of given up the ghost really, another couple of hours and I don't think she'd be here to see another day.

"She's actually put on about 600-700 grams since she's been here, which is fantastic."

In his eight years at this rescue centre, Luke has never seen an albino badger, as they are so rare.

But it was heat and hunger that took her to the shelter, not rejection by her peers. Another week and she'll be ready for release back to her sett, says Luke.

"There is a process, and it's what we call soft release, which is to make sure the badger clan accepts her back in, to make sure nothing turns nasty.

"Badgers are vey closely knit animals, they're extremely family orientated and I can't see any problem with her going back.

These baby owls are among the wildlife taken in by the centre Credit: ITV News Meridian

"It's just the best feeling in the world, this is why we do it, it'll be even better when she goes home where she belongs."

The centre in Didcot looks after 4,000 animals each year, including hedgehogs and many birds, and is running out of room for all its wild guests after taking in 3,000 this year already.

