'Struggling' families in Swale urged to come forward for support by council

People living in Swale, who are struggling to feed their families and pay bills, are being urged to contact the council for support.

The authority has received almost £500,000 from Kent County Council's Household Support Fund, enabling it to help families in need.

The majority of the support will be targeted towards pensioners and families with children, with food boxes and vouchers to pay energy bills available.

Cllr Richard Palmer, chair of the community committee at the council, said:

"Thankfully we've received almost £500,000 to help support our most vulnerable residents as the cost of living continues to rise.

"This money is primarily to help families with children and people of pension age access food parcels from local food banks and help paying their gas, electric and water bills.

"We've allocated money to local organisations that have been on the ground with residents and can identify their need and find the help they need."

Cllr Elliott Jayes, vice chair of the community committee at the council, said:

"We're working with Family Foodbank in Sheerness, Swale Food Bank and Diversity House in Sittingbourne and West Faversham Community Association who will provide food boxes to those who are struggling to feed their families.

"Our Fuel and Water Home Advisor will be providing vouchers to people who have pre-paid meters for their gas, electric and water.

"We're also working to set up a service that will provide people without prepaid meters the vouchers they need to pay their bills.

"Pensioners looking for support should head over to Age UK who can deliver hot meals or food shopping.

"Although this funding is primarily aimed at families with children and pensioners, I urge anybody struggling to pay their bills or feed their families to get in touch to see what help is available to them."