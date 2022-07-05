Europe's most powerful electric charging hub has opened in Oxford.

The £41 million project, based at Redbridge Park and Ride, will offer ultra-rapid charging for 42 vehicles at once.

The hub is powered by renewable energy and unlike any other in the country, is directly connected to the National Grid's network, so it doesn't put a strain on the local electricity system.

The scale of the hub can increase over time to match the demand of drivers. The City Council said this will be vital for the estimated 36 million electric vehicles expected to be on UK roads by 2040.

Part funded by the government, it is hoped 40 similar sites will be rolled out across the country.

The charging hub is a big part of Oxford's plan to become net zero by 2040 and reduce emissions by 40% by 2030.

The £41 million project is part of Oxford's plan to be net zero by 2040

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Pivot Power

Councillor Imogen Thomas, Cabinet Member for Zero Carbon Oxford and Climate Justice, Oxford City Council, said: "Oxford has a history of being ambitious as we look to adopt new and exciting transport approaches in our city.

"Redbridge was the location of the country’s first full running Park & Ride in 1973, and now almost 50 years later, we are home to Europe’s most powerful electric vehicle charging hub.

"In order to achieve a Zero Carbon Oxford by 2040 we need to encourage uptake in electric vehicles, and drivers want to know that they can charge their vehicles quickly and efficiently. The completion of Energy Superhub Oxford is an exciting step for our city and the future of EV charging."

Trudy Harrison MP, Transport Decarbonisation Minister, said: "Electric vehicles form a key part of our strategy to decarbonise transport, so I’m pleased to see Europe’s most powerful EV charging hub opening in Oxford.

"Both the Government and industry, working together, are investing billions in projects like this to help provide the infrastructure to support the UK’s electric revolution and soaring EV sales. This in turn will help us decarbonise transport, create high-skilled jobs, and provide cleaner air across the UK."