A man has been arrested in Brighton in connection with a series of frauds in which victims handed over thousands of pounds to a man pretending to be a police officer.

In June, police received a number of reports of a man claiming to be a Metropolitan Police officer contacting vulnerable victims and convincing them to hand over large amounts of cash under the guise of assisting an investigation.

Extensive house to house enquiries were carried out, along with a trawl of CCTV which resulted in a suspect being stopped and searched. Around £10,000 cash was found, along with a number of items believed to be connected to the reported offences.

A 21-year-old man from Wokingham was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and driving a vehicle without insurance. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Police say they believe there are more victims connected to the investigation.

PC Bernadette Lawrie said: “Police officers will never ask you for any money, your bank card or your PIN number.

“All of our officers have warrant card and badge numbers and if in doubt our officers would never have an issue with you calling the police to verify their identity. If you seemed unsure, they would actively encourage you to do so.

“Remember that if you’re a victim of a scam or an attempted scam, however minor, there may be other people in a similar position. Your information may form part of a larger jigsaw that is vital to completing the picture.

“If you or somebody you know has been a victim, please do report to us via the details given above.”