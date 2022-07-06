An East Sussex MP tweeted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson while he was grilling the Prime Minister on a committee.

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle, said Johnson had failed in judgment, competency and integrity.

At the time he was sitting opposite him at the House of Commons Liaison Committee.

His tweet came after four MPs from the South quit their posts today as pressure on Boris Johnson grows stronger.

Salisbury MP John Glen, Sevenoaks MP Laura Trott and Mid-Sussex MP Mims Davies have all now resigned.

Wantage MP David Johnston also quit as a ministerial aide in the Department for Education.

Resigning his post as economic secretary to the Treasury, John Glen told the prime minister he had a "complete lack of confidence" in his leadership, questioned his judgment and said the country deserved better.

In his letter he wrote: "After much thought and with deep regret I must inform you that I have made the difficult decision to resign from the government.

"It has been a great privilege to serve as economic secretary to the treasury under three chancellors, but I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role and to the financial services sector with the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country...

"However, recent events concerning the handling of the appointment of the former Deputy Chief Whip, and the poor judgement you have shown, have made it impossible for me to square continued service with my conscience.

"The country deserves better, and I must return to the backbenches to dedicate myself to the service of the people of Salisbury and South Wiltshire."

The Prime Minister has faced a string of resignations over his appointment of Chris Pincher as his deputy chief whip, despite being aware of previous allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

He apologised on Tuesday, saying he regretted appointing the MP, but for days ministers and officials had been insisting he was unaware of the allegations.

Resigning from her role as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Transport, Mims Davies said the Conservatives need a fresh start and she could see no other way forward than this.