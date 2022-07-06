Dozens of arrests have been made in an operation targeting a people-smuggling gang suspected of being behind thousands of Channel crossings.

A slew of raids took place in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands on Tuesday (5 July) as part of a joint operation co-ordinated by Europol with Eurojust, the European Union’s criminal justice co-operation agency.

Operation Punjum, led by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK, was carried out alongside Operation Thoren in Europe to target an organised crime gang suspected of smuggling up to 10,000 people across the Channel in the last 12 to 18 months.

Around 40 arrests were made across all the countries involved, with several hundred life jackets found and 50 small boats, such as dinghies, recovered at one location alone.

In London, NCA officers arrested a 26-year-old man in Catford, and a 22-year-old man on the Isle of Dogs, on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration.

More than 1,200 life jackets were seized as part of the operation Credit: NCA

The NCA’s director of threat leadership, Chris Farrimond, said these arrests were believed to be directly linked to the operation. The men remain in custody and are being questioned by NCA investigators.

Of four other arrests made, two have been handed over to immigration authorities and two others were detained on drug offences.

Mr Farrimond told reporters at a briefing: “It was actually our intelligence which started this all off and which led to the culmination (on Tuesday).

“Many of those arrested overseas have been targeted as a result of evidence that we provided into the task force.”

More than 100 boats were seized by officers Credit: NCA

Asked how much the gang was believed to be charging people to cross the Channel after lining up boats, engines and life jackets for them, Mr Farrimond said a straight trip across the Channel was estimated to be charged at between 2,500 and 3,500 Euros.

But he added that most people ask for help to travel across Europe as well, which would cost more.

Mr Farrimond continued: “It will take some time for this group, or whichever group succeeds it, to recover. Now we’re not going to stop at this point.

“Ideally we’d like to stop the supply of small boats much earlier on so that they really have difficulty getting their hands on them.

“And we’d also like to attack the money flows in a lot more detail than we do right now. So there’s plenty more to do. It’s not going to stop it but it is going to make a dent.”

The NCA described the raids as the biggest ever international operation targeting criminal networks suspected of using small boats to smuggle thousands of people into the UK.

More than 12,800 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in dinghies and other small boats, according to provisional Government figures. Official records show 28,526 crossed last year.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “These arrests send a clear message to the criminal gangs who are preying on vulnerable people across Europe and beyond: we will stop at nothing to end your sordid trade, bring you to justice and save lives.

“This hugely significant operation once again shows the NCA and our international partners working diligently to dismantle people-smuggling networks.

“These callous individuals treat human lives as a commodity and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that they feel the full force of our new, tougher laws designed to break their business model and suitably punish them for their despicable crimes.”

