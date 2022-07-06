A man has died following a crash involving a resurfacing lorry in Ferndown.

Police were called to Redwood Drive at 11.10am on Tuesday 5 July to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a highways lorry that was carrying out resurfacing work.

Paramedics were called but the pedestrian - a man aged 54, died at the scene.

Police say the man's family have been told.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a driving offence.

The Health and Safety Executive has been notified and is assisting with an investigation into the incident.

Inspector Craig Tatton, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died at this extremely difficult time.

“We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam, home CCTV or doorbell camera footage.”