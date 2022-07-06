Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate went to meet Louise

A woman who was banned from playing football after taking part in a world cup in 1971 is finally telling her story in a new documentary.

Louise Cross represented England in Italy and then Mexico in front of crowds of up to a 100,000 people.

But as the English FA didn't recognise this Women's World Cup, those involved were then banned from playing.

Now, just as England hosts the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament, her story is being told in a documentary that premiered at Solent University.

Louise in her days as a footballer

Louise said: "Women can't play football. They're supposed to be at home. Everything was acting against you. That's why I never really told anybody that I played football."

"For me it's amazing. Because it's been hidden for 50, 51 years. It's lovely to get the documentary out and then some of the girls might watch it and think if that lady can do it, I can do it."

The documentary that has finally allowed Louise a chance to talk about her glorious footballing past is called Trailblazer, and was part of Leanne Goodall's MA in Sports Broadcast Journalism.

Leanne said: "Louise felt that she couldn't speak about this. She played football in a time when society really didn't want women to play football at all and where she wasn't recognised at all.

Louise is thrilled to be part of the documentary

"And yet she'd done something that was absolutely huge.

"And I think the only way to really appreciate and enjoy what's going on today is to understand that it has been a difficult journey to get here and we mustn't make the same mistakes going forward."

The Women's Euro 2022 tournament kicks off at Old Trafford today, and will comprise 31 matches.