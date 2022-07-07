A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Southampton.

Police were called to London Road at 9:55am on Wednesday 6 July.

The victim - a man, in his 30s, sustained puncture wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

At 5:55pm the same day, police were called to an address in Parsonage Road to a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

A few hours later the 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, in connection with the incident in London Road earlier that morning.

The arrested man remains in police custody while police continue their investigation.