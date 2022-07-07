A man has been jailed for stabbing a man in Brighton, in what police call an "unprovoked" attack.

Brian Hamilton from Darlington in the North of England had only briefly met the victim before setting upon him in a "seemingly motiveless" assault.

Hamilton, 53, stabbed his victim three times on a visit to Brighton and was seen sprinting away from the scene in Bramble Way on the evening of September 29, 2020.

The victim, 32, was stabbed in the in the head, neck and upper back and managed to flag down an off-duty police officer in Crowhurst Road for help.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries, described as having a life-changing impact.

Hamilton was swiftly identified as a suspect but fled the area, despite already being on conditional bail as part of an investigation in Darlington.

He was arrested in Paddington in August, 2021, and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

After denying both charges he was found guilty by a jury and was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Friday, July 1 at Lewes Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Stephanie Bell said: "This was an unprovoked attack on a man who Hamilton barely knew, leaving him with serious injuries – the effects of which he is still living with to this day.

"Hamilton then fled the area in attempt to avoid facing justice for his crime, but was taken into custody and finally put behind bars.

"This sentence should serve as a reminder that there is no safe haven for criminals and we will pursue you, with our partners in forces across the country, and bring you to justice."