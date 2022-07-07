A victim who was drugged and sexually assaulted said his "life changed forever" following the attack and it is something he "will never forget".

Luiz Inacio Da Silvaneto, aged 36, of Riverlight Quay, Wandsworth, London, has been jailed for 22 years for drugging and sexually assaulting two men in Oxfordshire.

Now, one of his victims has released a statement through Thames Valley Police.

It reads: “That night in November 2021, my life changed forever, as a person I have changed and will never ever be the same again. I trusted him. I feel if he could do that to someone he knew, what could he do to someone he didn’t know, or someone younger than me?

“The feeling of being drugged was horrendous and a feeling I will never forget for as long as I live. I felt instantly like I wanted to sleep, I felt like I needed to lay down, I could barely stand on my feet, my speech wouldn’t come out. Then I came to whilst he was doing what he did, and this is something that will live with me for the rest of my lift, an image I replay over and over in my mind. Being unable to move or speak, but to know what was happening is a feeling I will never ever be able to forget or describe to anyone.

“Directly following what happened, I was unable to sleep, eat, or talk to anyone about what had happened and I felt like I walked around in a trance for days and it made me feel like I was losing my mind. I felt like what had happened to me was eating me up from the inside. It’s the worst experience I have ever lived through or survived.

“Even now, eight months later, I have been unable to tell my family or any of my friends about what happened. How can I tell them about this? What words would I use? So I live with this alone every day.

“I’m heterosexual. I’m catholic. This has had a huge effect on both of those parts of my life. I feel it has already, and it will affect future intimate relationships. I have always loved female company but at the moment I feel unable to get into a relationship. Since this, I just don’t feel able to socialise with people. I hope one day I will be able to, but at the moment I just can’t cope with going out and being with people and I’m not sure how I will be able to move forward with this part of my life.

“Sometimes I still lose my vision and my hearing, and I feel the only thing that helps is laying in a cold bath of water to try and calm myself down. I have panic attacks and just struggle to cope with everything, I then can’t sleep which doesn’t help my mental wellbeing. I have been diagnosed with PTSD. I regularly see a counsellor and a psychologist.

“I still get really angry about what he did to me, and how it’s made me feel and had forever changed me as a person. I can never again be the fun-loving person who loved to go out with friends. I don’t know if I will ever fully trust people again. How can I when someone I knew could do something like that to me?

“In the eyes of the law this may be over now, but for me I will have to live with what he did to me forever and nothing will change that.”