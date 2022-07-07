The Attorney General for England and Wales tossed her hat in the ring for a tilt at leadership- even before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation.

Suella Braverman told ITV News political editor Robert Peston she wants to be the UK’s next Prime Minister, saying it would be the "greatest honour" to serve the country in the top job.

She confessed her ambition on Wednesday evening's Peston, while the PM was being hit with a constant onslaught of ministerial resignations.

Ms Braverman announced on live television she'd like her under fire boss' job - before he'd even agreed to give it up.

Peston asked Ms Braverman: "A number of your colleagues have wondered if you have thought about standing?Ms Braverman replied: "I’ll be honest with you, Robert. Yes, I will."

Who is Suella Braverman?

The 42-year-old Conservative was voted MP for Fareham in 2015, before being appointed as the country's top legal official by Boris Johnson in February 2020.

Sue-Ellen Braverman (Suella) is the daughter of Christie and Uma Fernandes, from Kenya and Mauritius. Her parents emigrated to Britain in the 1960s.

The MP has previously spoken about her parents, saying they 'came here with absolutely nothing.'

"It was Britain that gave them hope, security and opportunity and this country has afforded me incredible opportunities in education and my career, and I owe a debt of gratitude to this country."

Ms Braverman was elected as the MP for Fareham in 2015 with 56.1% of the vote and a majority of 22,262.

She was appointed Attorney General for England and Wales on 13 February 2020.

Since being elected, she served on the Education Select Committee, as a Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Treasury, and a Brexit Minister.

In November 2018 she resigned from her role as Brexit Minister, over what she described as 'the unacceptable terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.'

Legal Career

Called to the bar in 2005, Suella specialised in public law and judicial review.

She has defended the Home Office in immigration cases, the Parole Board in challenges by prisoners and the Ministry of Defence in matters relating to injuries sustained in battle.

Personal life

Suella Braverman read law at Queens' College, Cambridge University.

She married Rael Braverman in February 2018 at the House of Commons.

They have two children together. The couple's first child was born in 2019 and their second in 2021.

In the spotlight

The Attorney General hit the headlines last month as she reacted to a European court decision which effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum seekers out of the UK to Rwanda.

Ms Braverman said it is “time to complete Brexit and let the British people decide who can and cannot stay in our country”.

Her comments came after judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) granted last-minute interim measures covering three people who had been due to be on the first flight to Rwanda on Tuesday night.

She added, “This is still a topic being discussed in Government but I have significant reservations about our relationship with the European Court of Human Rights."

