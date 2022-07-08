The son of murdered Kent PCSO Julia James has said her "sick, twisted" killer "should never see the light of day again".

Mrs James' widower Paul James, her daughter Bethan Coles and son Patrick Davis, read their emotional victim impact statements at Canterbury Crown Court after Callum Wheeler was handed a life sentence for murder on Friday (8 July).

Wheeler, 22, was told he must serve a minimum of 37 years, after beating the mother-of-two to death as she walked her dog at Ackholt Wood in Snowdown in April last year.

Mr Davis said: "He should never see the light of day again. Why should he?

"My mum only wanted to walk her dog but had her life ended by this disgusting creature. I will not refer to him as a human being."

Speaking about the investigation, Mr Davis added: "The police have been absolutely amazing. They've left no stone unturned, and they got the result that we wanted.

"It doesn't change anything, but at least women can be safe from Wheeler in the future."

He and Mrs James' daughter Bethan Coles told how their mother's murder has given them a "life sentence".

Julia James' daughter Bethan Coles speaking outside Canterbury Crown Court

"I have struggled to find the right words to describe how it has devastated my life and the lives of my family," she said. "My life has changed beyond measure.

"To lose my own parent, the woman I loved the most in the world is truly awful. To know how she was brutally attacked in broad daylight having run for her life is horrific.

"It haunts me every day of my life."

Mrs James' widower repeatedly broke down in tears as he told how "my life was finally complete when I married my soulmate".

Julia James' widower Paul James

"My hopes and dreams were taken," he said. I actually felt I died too."

"Knowing that guy can't hurt anyone else, is a massive relief for us.

"And if that was Julia's sacrifice to save other people then we are happy."