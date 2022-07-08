The Kent County Show has returned to Detling and crowds arrived for the three-day event.

The show has been a part of the agricultural calendar since 1923 and over the weekend, around 100,000 visitors will be there.

For the last three years, the event has been unable to take place due to the pandemic, so the organisers were excited for it to be back.

The Show Director Nikki Dorkings said: "It's been a long three years but we're finally back for our 99th year. There's too many highlights to count but I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the volunteers and the staff for pulling it together. It's been a brand new team this year and there's been a big mountain to climb and it's been so successful, we're so proud.

"It's been a really tough time for the farming community and we're pleased for them too that they've come out in their droves, it's fantastic to see so many people out and about and supporting us.

"Next year is the 100th birthday of the Kent Agricultural Society, so the show will be even bigger."

Generations of farming families will be attending the show to display their animals, livestock and produce.

One of the many events for people to watch is the pig agility, which ITV Meridian's Sangeeta Bhabra and Luke Castiglione decided to try.

Watch as Sangeeta and Luke attempt pig agility at the Kent County Show

It has been a tough year for the agricultural sector, with Brexit, the cost of living, workers from abroad and farming subsidies.

Claire Eckley, the Chair of Kent NFU said: "If you want to farm in your own right, it's always been difficult to get the capital to get into the industry for equipment, live stock or land but there are ways to do it and we want to encourage the young farmers.

"British farmers are some of the most environmentally efficient in the world and we protect our land in the UK. If you can buy British and seasonal produce, then you'll know that you are buying it in a country that protects the environment and workers rights."