A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 37 years for the "brutal and vicious" murder of PCSO Julia James.

Callum Wheeler, 22, used a railway jack - a tool used to lift train tracks - to beat the mother-of-two to death as she walked in fields and woodland in Ackholt Wood near the back of her home in Snowdown on 27 April last year.

Wheeler was carried into the Canterbury Crown Court dock on Friday (8 July), wearing handcuffs, by staff from Broadmoor high security psychiatric hospital, in Berkshire, where he has been held.

He sat with his head bowed as he was sentenced to a life term with a minimum term of 37 years by Mr Justice Wall, who told him: "The attack you launched on her was brutal and vicious."

"Your actions have not just served to end the one life prematurely but have also destroyed the lives of the whole of her family," said the judge.

"I am drawn on the evidence to the obvious conclusion that this was a not a spur of the moment aberration by you. Rather it was an attack which was planned and thought through in advance."

He added: "You were there looking for a lone female victim and you were sexually motivated to do so."

A jury of eight women and four men at Canterbury Crown Court took less than one hour and 10 minutes to find Wheeler guilty of Mrs James’s murder on 16 May.

The 22-year-old who was described as "a loner|" was seen roaming around the countryside with the weapon the day before the 53-year-old died, and in the days after as hundreds of police officers scoured the area for clues.

Mrs James was off duty, walking her dog, a Jack Russell called Toby when Wheeler targeted her.

Wheeler was described by the prosecutor as a "highly sexualised" prolific user of internet pornography, who had searched for words including "raped" just two days before the attack.

She said Wheeler planned to target a lone woman and was "lying in wait in bushes" for "highly respected PCSO" Mrs James, who made a "desperate attempt to run away".

Data from her Apple watch showed that her heart rate and walking pace spiked at the point it is believed she spotted Wheeler in the woodland, and changed her route home in a bid to escape.

She suffered "catastrophic injuries", described by a pathologist as the worst he had ever seen.

Wheeler had no connection to his victim but prosecutors said he targeted her when she became vulnerable because she was not close to any other dog walkers. When arrested, he told police "sometimes I do things that I cannot control" and while in custody said "you can't go into the woods and expect to be safe".

He also said that if he was released he would return to the woodland to rape and kill women, and that Mrs James had deserved to die.