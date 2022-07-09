Drug gang behind bars for flooding Thames Valley with cocaine

Five men have been sentenced to a total of sixty six years and in prison, after they were convicted of drug supply offences across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Wiltshire.

Richard Gray, sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment

Patrick Gray sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment

Mohammed Ali sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment

Lewis Court sentenced to seven years and eight months’ imprisonment

William White sentenced to seven years and eight months’ imprisonment

William White, Mohammed Ali, Lewis Court Credit: Thames Valley Police

Between 31 March 2020 and 26 May 2021, the men conspired with to supply large quantities of drugs across the Thames Valley and Wiltshire.

Operation Sedate was an investigation launched into the organised crime group (OCG) run by Richard and Patrick Gray, following intelligence received that the brothers were involved in the supply of class A drugs.

Richard Gray and others travelled to Lancashire to purchase drugs.

Richard Gray, Patrick Gray Credit: Thames Valley Police

They were then returned to Oxfordshire where they were stored at the home addresses of other members of the OCG and at a rural farm location.

While at these locations, the drugs were prepared to be sold on to customers across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Wiltshire.

Following the execution of warrants in May 2021, more than 2.8kg of cocaine and 18.3 grams of crack cocaine were recovered, along with cash totalling more than £158,000.

Deals were carried using encrypted messages on the platform EncroChat.

Contents of rucksack containing class A drugs Credit: Thames Valley Police

Investigating officer Detective Constable Gavin Toney, of the Serious Organised Crime Unit, said: “The sentences passed down to these men marks the end of a significant intelligence-led investigation following information received from the National Crime Agency.

“This was a very significant drug supply network, and those convicted brought large quantities of class A drugs into the Thames Valley with the intention of flooding the area with them.

“Following the execution of a series of warrants on 26 May 2021, officers located quantities of these drugs along with large sums of cash.

“We will never tolerate the production and supply of drugs in our communities.

“They cause untold harm, particularly to those who are vulnerable, and tackling this type of criminality remains one of Thames Valley Police’s top priorities.

Drugs destined for the streets Credit: Thames Valley Police

Thames Valley Police said major figures involved in the supply of class A drugs have now been brought to justice, and they will be unable to bring harm to communities for many years to come.