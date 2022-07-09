Mask wearing is being re-introduced in all health and care settings in Brighton and Hove to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect those who are most vulnerable.

It comes after the NHS in Sussex called on people to help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by reintroducing mask wearing in all its clinical health services.

Anyone attending a clinical healthcare setting, for example a GP practice, consulting rooms, outpatient departments, clinics and wards, will be asked to wear a mask.

This applies to patients, visitors and staff, although exemptions will be respected.

Kerry Lloyd, Deputy Chief Nurse at NHS Sussex, said: “With COVID-19 on the increase in our communities, we are asking people to please wear a mask when you are in a clinical healthcare setting.

“Our services are looking after people at their most vulnerable and we need to do all we can to protect them and to look after the staff who are there to care for them.

“We hope that people will support us with this and together we can do all that we can to protect each other and our patients.”

“We will continue to keep this updated guidance under review.’’

COVID-19 cases rising Credit: PA Images

Brighton & Hove City Council is now recommending that visitors as well as all staff in all care settings should wear masks.

This includes care homes, supported living, home care and offices in care settings.

Masks will be made available for visitors to use.

In the last few weeks the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Brighton and Hove and across England have increased.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) COVID-19 infection survey data shows 1 in 30 people in Brighton & Hove testing positive for COVID-19.

This is slightly lower than the estimated rate for England which is 1 in 25 (data correct for 24 June, as published on 1 July).

Alongside this, there is a higher number of patients with confirmed COVID-19 in hospital and the UK Health Security Agency expects hospital numbers to rise further over the summer.